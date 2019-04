With the backing of the Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers Association, Reynold Macpherson will once again run for Rotorua mayor in this year's local body elections in October.

Macpherson was runner-up to Steve Chadwick in the 2016 elections but insists that this year, he's got what it takes to contend for the top spot.

"Politics has a bad name because some of the people in politics don't behave very well," he said.