Timaru Police are seeking further information about a local wrestler who has been branded with a number of charges, including indecent assault.

The 56-year-old has been charged with indecent assault and two counts of having indecent communication with a young person under 16.

Timaru Police arrested the man from the South Canterbury Olympic Wrestling Club last week but are appealing to the public for assistance.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help with their inquiry.

This includes anyone who might have been a victim of an illegal act by the man and they ask anyone with information to contact police.

The 56-year-old was arrested on April 10 and is currently remanded in custody until May 9.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Harrison on 021 190 3831," police said in a statement.



"Information can also be supplied anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."