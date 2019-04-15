A newborn baby who needs urgent medical care has been removed from a South Auckland hospital sparking a public police appeal for his return.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Hassall said police were appealing to the public for help finding a missing two-day-old baby boy who is believed to be with his mother Dorothy Opetaia.

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of the infant, who was removed from Middlemore Hospital but requires urgent medical assistance.

​​

Advertisement

Police believe the baby is with his mother and they are likely to be in the South Auckland area.

"I have serious concerns for the wellbeing of the baby boy who desperately requires medical care," Hassall said.

"Someone in the Opetaia family will know where he is.

"I'm appealing for Dorothy or any family members to take the baby to any hospital straight away, delaying medical attention could cause him to become seriously ill."

Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau Police immediately on 09 261 1321.