Warmer weather has led to an increase in the number rescue chopper callouts to bee and wasp sting incidents.

A spokesman for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said they had attended 10 wasp or bee sting incidents so far this year, compared to 13 for all of 2018.

They have occurred all over the Auckland, Coromandel and Waikato regions including Opito Bay and Bethells Beach.

Details of the callouts come after the rescue helicopter was called out to Kawakawa Bay on Sunday afternoon after a man in his 40s suffered multiple bee stings.

On arrival at the wharf, the crew discovered the man's face swelling and he was having trouble breathing.

He was given adrenalin and flown to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

The spokesman said the warmer temperatures had contributed to the increase in the number of people getting stung.

Chopper staff have also attended bee sting incidents in Tairua and Waiheke Island.

Three wasp sting callouts were also on Waiheke Island, along with a forestry worker who stood on a giant wasp's nest in Warkworth and another in South Head in March.

In 2018, the helicopter was twice sent to Snells Beach, while the eight bee sting callouts also included Waiheke Island, Kawakawa Bay, Puhoi, Kawhia and Kuaotunu.