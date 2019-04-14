Police have nabbed a dangerous teen driver who fled from police in a stolen vehicle this afternoon.

A number of reports were filed to police about the nature of his driving which led to emergency services deciding not to pursue him.

The first complaints came through of a car driving dangerously in the Kapiti, Otaki and Levin areas early this afternoon, police said.

"The driver, who was in a stolen vehicle, was later seen in Whanganui and lights and sirens were activated", a police statement said.

Police did not pursue the stolen vehicle in either the Kapiti, Otaki and Levin areas or after he was later seen in Whanganui.

One witness told 1 News police tried to lay spikes to stop the driver between Otaki and Levin but he avoided them.

The witness also said the car was seen driving on the other side of the road at times, heading straight for oncoming traffic.

However, about 4.20pm police successfully managed to stop the fleeing driver after the car was spiked on Somme Parade in Whanganui.

The male driver was taken into custody and he will be referred to Youth Aid, police said.