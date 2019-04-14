"Mustang Sally, think you better slow your mustang down."

If only this Wilson Pickett classic had been blaring through the speakers of this Ford Mustang in Avondale earlier this afternoon.

The American muscle car crashed through a phone box on Rosebank Rd, digging up part of the pavement in the process.

The black Mustang GT came to a halt with a damaged front end but otherwise appeared to be in a better condition than the destroyed phone box.

Advertisement

Pictures from the scene showed glass splattered all over the pavement with a crowd of onlookers peering on at the wreck.

At the scene, the driver of the Mustang spoke to police and ambulance staff before leaving the scene.

Meanwhile, local business owners described hearing "an almighty explosion" caused by the collision.