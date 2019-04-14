Performers in the United States will next week show their solidarity with Christchurch in the aftermath of the mosques massacre, with two charity concerts.

Brooke Fraser, Gin Wigmore and other New Zealand artists will perform at one or other of the two concerts, to be held on opposite sides of the US.

One will be held at in the east, at the White Eagle Hall in New Jersey on Wednesday at 7pm US eastern time, and the other at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The two benefit events are part of the You Are Us/Aroha Nui series that began with the Spark Arena concert in Auckland last night and which is to be followed by the second concert, at Christchurch, on Wednesday.

Musical star Lorde will perform in Christchurch but could not make it to last night's concert, at which performers connected with the audience under a message of unity.

Proceeds from all four events will go to Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel's Our City, Our People fund, set up to raise money to support the families and Muslim communities affected by the Christchurch terrorism attack.

Fifty people were killed in the shootings at two mosques on March 15 and dozens more were injured.

The Los Angeles lineup includes Gin Wigmore, Brooke Fraser, the Naked and Famous and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Dave Gibson (Elemeno P), Stanley John Mitchell (the Drongos) and Sarah Lane (principal at the American Ballet) are among those to perform at the Jersey City event.

Ngā Ānahera Māori Performance Group will perform at both concerts.

"I was shocked and horrified by what happened in my native New Zealand," Jeremy Hammond, the producer of the Los Angeles show, said.

"[I] wanted to do something positive to help the families of the victims.

"I hope through these concerts in Los Angeles and Jersey City we can help the Muslim community in Christchurch on the long road to healing. Our hearts are broken."

Angus Vail, the producer of the Jersey City show, said: "As a Kiwi living on the east coast of the US, I was utterly devastated by the terrible news of the attacks in Christchurch, and it made me recall how we felt here after experiencing the 9/11 attack: shock, dismay and disbelief."

He said US-based New Zealanders were all talking about the Christchurch attack and how hard it would be for the victims, their families and the community.

"So a few of us in the music business thought let's do something, to help raise some money and help us connect to other New Zealanders here and at home, and help express how we feel about it as well."