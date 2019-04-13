Thousands of people are heading into Auckland's Spark Arena for tonight's Christchurch benefit event You Are Us/Aroha Nui.

The sold-out event, which boasts a star-studded line-up, starting at 6pm.

Acts taking the stage include Anika Moa, Bic Runga, Dave Dobbyn and Marlon Williams.

A second event, with a slightly different lineup, is happening in Christchurch on Wednesday evening.

Singer-songwriter Lorde is performing at the Christchurch event, but couldn't make tonight's show.

Proceeds from both events will go to Lianne Dalziel's Our People, Our City fund, established to help raise money to support the families and Muslim communities impacted by the Christchurch shooting.

Anika Moa is also on tonight's star-studded lineup. Photo / Supplied

Promoter Brent Eccles worked together with Mark Kneebone, from Live Nation, to make the two charity gigs happen.

Eccles said inspiration largely came from the artists. Many had approached him directly, asking what they could do to help.

He received a text from Lorde some time after the two shows were announced.

"She said, 'Hey, I can't do Auckland but I can come back and do Christchurch'," Eccles recalls.

"I was like really? Really?! Okay - yeah!"

Both the Auckland and Christchurch events will be hosted by comedian and mental health advocate Mike King.

Eccles said Spark Arena would have a high level of security.

Both shows would open with collaborative performances, Eccles said.

He also expected some impromptu collaboration between acts throughout the night.

"A band like Shihad will be playing Shihad songs, same with a band like Six60."

"But you never know who's going to jump up and join - that could happen too as the night goes on."

Tickets to the Christchurch event were still available via Ticketek.

Those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Christchurch event on the small screen will be also able to tune in on TV3 - where it will be broadcast live.