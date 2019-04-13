Aucklanders should be able to pack their brollies away and enjoy fine autumn skies for most of next week.

Yesterday's return to finer weather came after Auckland had been hit by a series of heavy deluges last week creating perfect conditions for some of the country's best pole vaulters to put on an exhibition in the centre of the city.

Under blue skies, leading athletes hurtled high into the air from a specially designed runway laid down outside SkyCity Casino on Auckland's Federal Street.

The Sky Tower looms behind a pole vaulter. Photo / NZ Olympic Committee

Today, however, conditions won't be quite as ideal for athletics or morning walks with isolated showers across the city in the morning and afternoon and a top temperature of 20C, according to MetService.

Chilly temperatures should also be expected overnight tonight as the mercury dips to an icy 8C.

From tomorrow, conditions should clear up with partly cloudy skies and highs of 19C on tomorrow and Tuesday with minimums of 10C.

Elsewhere, Whangarei, Tauranga and Hamilton could expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 20s across the start of next week. But Hamilton residents would need to rug up in the evenings as the overnight low hits 5C tonight and 4C tomorrow night.

New Plymouth and Napier could expect partly cloudy skies and tops of 19C today, while it will be no surprise that Wellingtonians should expect strong winds and a few showers as they hit a high of 15C.

Livi McTaggart. Photo / NZ Olympic Committee

In the South Island, rain would fall across much of the east coast with showers expected in Christchurch (high of 14C, low of 4C), Dunedin (14C) and Invercargill (13C).

Queenstown could also expect showers with a high of 13C and an overnight low of 3C, while Nelson in the north would be clear and fine with a top temperature of 17C.

Despite the rain in the South Island, most of the country should clear up on Monday and enjoy fine conditions early this week.

However, the clear skies meant a number of places would experience icy temperatures at night.

This includes Thames in the Coromandel where an overnight low of 5C is about 7C below average for this time of year and Blenheim's low of 2C is about 6C below average, according to WeatherWatch.