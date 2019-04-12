A member of the public has come across a dead body this morning.
A police media statement said the body was found in Puarenga Stream in Rotorua.
Police were notified by a member of the public just after 8am.
Inquiries are under way to identify the person and ascertain the circumstances of their death.
Police said there was no further information is available at this stage.
A reporter at the scene said she could see something submerged in the stream, clothing and a sneaker.
Police are setting up cordons in the area.
