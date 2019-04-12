A child has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Otara, South Auckland.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances rushed to Ashton Ave at 3.10pm.

The child was in a critical condition and was transported to Starship children's hospital, she said.

Police were also called shortly after 3pm and are still on the scene of the incident.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Ashton Ave is currently closed between Otara Rd and Natalie Place.

More to come

