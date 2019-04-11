The University of Auckland says it is unaware of any white supremacist movements on campus, and believes some of the incidents being reported in the media are "historic".

Several formal complaints have been made to the university following reports of white supremacist graffiti, neo-Nazis and racist behaviour on campus.

Radio New Zealand reported that a group of students were so afraid of a growing white supremacist movements that they were thinking of dropping out.

"There is one student whose actions are being addressed by the University, and I believe some of the other incidents described in the report are historic and have been addressed," a spokeswoman told the Herald today.

She said she was unaware of any "growing white supremacist movement" on campus.

Students said disturbing behaviour, including xenophobic comments on social media, threats and graffiti on campus had been going on for years.

Following the Christchurch terror attacks, white supremacist graffiti, posters and stickers have appeared on the same walls as small posters with the slogan "zero tolerance for racism".

According to RNZ, dozens of students no longer felt safe on campus because of the increasing number of people with extreme white supremacist views.

One student said she had stopped going to campus because she didn't feel safe.

"I don't understand why the university hasn't done anything to protect our safety or even listen and believe that this is how we're feeling," she told RNZ.

The Auckland University European Students Association was in 2017 accused of promoting white supremacist values.

It posted slogans such as "our pride is our honour and loyalty" and "strength through honour", which many likened to Nazi mottos.

The club however claimed it was simply promoting European culture, just as how other groups on campus promoted Maori, Chinese, Indian and Pacific Island culture.

The group later announced that it was disbanding.

However, a student told RNZ members of the group were now part of a white supremacist resurgence.

Students who have complained to the university said their complaints had fallen on deaf ears.

Yesterday, the university confirmed it received a number of formal complaints about the behaviour of one student and had acted on those.

Social media is rife with complaints about students discriminating and harassing other students at the university, prompting formal complaints.

On Twitter there have been reports of people with visible swastika tattoos, fascist posters, white supremacist messages being tagged on buildings, and jokes about mass killings.

In response, a petition was created on Change.org demanding the University of Auckland take action against racism on its campus.

Over 400 people have signed the online petition which asked the university to lead by example and enforce a no-tolerance policy against discrimination.

The university spokeswoman said on Thursday that it would act upon any concerns and that steps were being implemented to ensure students felt safe on campus.

"Any offensive propaganda, including graffiti, is always quickly removed and we are not aware of significantly increased incidences of this in the past month," she said.

"In the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks we have, in conjunction with at-risk communities, looked at increased ways to ensure safety, and enhance communication so people know how to access help if required. We have tried to be proactive around sharing these messages.

"We are aware that following events such as the Christchurch mosque attacks there will be in an increased awareness of racism and offensive behaviour. The University will respond to concerns raised."