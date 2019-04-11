Southern criminal networks have been dealt a blow with 11 people arrested on drugs and firearms charges.

Acting Detective Sergeant Matt Wyatt said police had carried out eight search warrants over the last 10 days in the Southern District, targeting organised criminal networks and serious offending.

One search warrant was executed in Queenstown, two in Gore and five in Invercargill.

"These warrants have been part of our continued efforts to reduce crime and harm in our communities," Wyatt, said.

The eleven arrested included gang members and associates.

Ten were men, aged 50, 54, 38, 60, 30, 21, 24, 29, 31 and 44.

The eleventh person was a 30-year-old female.

They faced charges relating to firearms, Class A and B drugs, and dishonesty.

Police seized six firearms, a large amount of ammunition, methamphetamine, cannabis and synthetic drugs, along with cash and stolen property.

The arrests and seizures had helped disrupt, deter and dismantle organised criminal networks in the Southern District, Wyatt said.

"It's pleasing to have been able to make a dent in local organised crime groups and put offenders before the courts.

"This all helps contribute to our communities being safe and feeling safe."

Those charged would be appearing in the Invercargill, Gore and Queenstown District Courts in the coming days.