Four people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash involving a train and a car in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on State Highway 2 near Duncan Lane at Pukehina at 8.30am.

The scene on State Highway 2 near Pukehina. Photo / Andrew Warner

Four car occupants were injured in the crash - one person has serious injuries, two people have moderate injuries and one person has minor injuries.

A St John spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries, two with moderate injures, and one with minor injuries have been transported to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.

The train would remain in place for some time, police said.