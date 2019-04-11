Two men have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fight in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland early this morning.

St John's Ambulance said they were called to attend the incident in New North Road at 1.42am.

It is understood the incident was a fight between two men who knew each other.

"We sent two ambulances and one manager," a St John's spokeswoman said.

"We transported two patients to Auckland Hospital Emergency Department, one in a critical condition and one in a moderate condition."

A witness said a large pool of blood could been seen next to a parked Mercedes-Benz vehicle following the incident.

Police have been approached for comment.