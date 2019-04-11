A reward has been offered for the same return of a war veteran's medals after his property was burgled earlier this week.

A property on Ferry Rd, Christchurch, was broken into and a small safe containing personal items was taken between Monday and Tuesday.

The medals belong to a war veteran and priest and are named to 429435 L/CPL D. A. DOYLE 2NZEF.

NZ Medalmanz said on Facebook a reward is being offered for their return or if anyone has information as to their whereabouts they can contact Christchurch police.

Anonymous returns are welcomed without any questions asked, the medals can be sent to MRNZ, PO BOX 8034, Nelson Mail Centre, Nelson 7042.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to make enquiries.