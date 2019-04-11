Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig has won a retrial of a case in which he was accused of defaming lawyer Jordan Williams.

The long-running defamation case went all the way to the Supreme Court.

In a ruling published today, the judges said the jury had been misdirected.

"We cannot conclude that as a result of the misdirections there has been no miscarriage of justice.

"For these reasons, we order a new trial on liability and damages."

After a four-week trial in 2016, a High Court jury found that Craig had defamed Williams, the founder and executive director of the NZ Taxpayers' Union.

The jury awarded Williams damages of $1.27 million - the highest amount for defamation damages in New Zealand's legal history.

The judge, Sarah Katz, then set aside the jury's verdict on the grounds that the damages were excessive, and because she had misdirected the jury on one aspect of the case. She ordered a retrial on the both liability and the size of the award.

After Williams appealed, the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial only on the size of the award - and not on the jury's verdict on liability.

In the Supreme Court, Craig had sought a full retrial and Williams had sought a reinstatement of the jury's award of damages.

Williams had accused Craig of defaming him in a press conference and in pamphlets which were sent to 1.6 million homes across New Zealand.

The pamphlets came as a response to Williams' allegation that Craig had sexually harassed his former press secretary Rachel MacGregor, and had sent her unsolicited cards, letters, compliments and romantic poetry.