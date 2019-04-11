Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig has won a retrial of a case in which he was accused of defaming lawyer Jordan Williams.

The long-running defamation case went all the way to the Supreme Court.

In a ruling published today, the judges said the jury had been misdirected.

"We cannot conclude that as a result of the misdirections there has been no miscarriage of justice.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"For these reasons, we order a new trial on liability and damages."

After a four-week trial in 2016, a High Court jury found that Craig had defamed Williams, the founder and executive director of the NZ Taxpayers' Union.

The jury awarded Williams damages of $1.27 million - the highest amount for defamation damages in New Zealand's legal history.

The judge, Sarah Katz, then set aside the jury's verdict on the grounds that the damages were excessive, and because she had misdirected the jury on one aspect of the case. She ordered a retrial on the both liability and the size of the award.

After Williams appealed, the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial only on the size of the award - and not on the jury's verdict on liability.

In the Supreme Court, Craig had sought a full retrial and Williams had sought a reinstatement of the jury's award of damages.
Williams had accused Craig of defaming him in a press conference and in pamphlets which were sent to 1.6 million homes across New Zealand.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Police to gun community: Amnesty doesn't apply to gun use

11 Apr, 2019 12:41pm
6 minutes to read
WORLD

Netanyahu set for fifth term in Israel

11 Apr, 2019 7:39am
7 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Gun law reform passes third reading, will be in force on Friday

10 Apr, 2019 8:20pm
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Trevett: Labour's support up after mosque attacks

11 Apr, 2019 5:00am
4 minutes to read

The pamphlets came as a response to Williams' allegation that Craig had sexually harassed his former press secretary Rachel MacGregor, and had sent her unsolicited cards, letters, compliments and romantic poetry.