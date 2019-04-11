A boatie who came into strife when his boat began to sink in the Tiri Channel near Whangaparaoa has been rescued by Coastguard.

Coastguard North Shore Rescue were notified about the incident by police around 2.40pm and emergency services were deployed.

Police Eagle helicopter, Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, maritime police and coastguard were all deployed to locate him.

"They guy has been pulled out of the water and they are transporting him to the police maritime unit to bring him to shore," Coastguard spokeswoman Shelley Ashdown.

"It was just one gentleman on board, so thankfully it sounds like the whole search is wrapping up."

In a statement, police said the man is receiving medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

St John spokeswoman Beverley Tse said they received a call about the incident at 2.45pm and deployed one manager and one ambulance to the scene at Hobbs Bay.

Earlier, residents reported seeing at least four police cars heading towards Army Bay.

A spokesman of the Gulf Harbour Marina said emergency services are trying to locate the vessel.

"It's not anywhere within this facility ... we think it might be out further in the Tiri Channel but there's nothing in actual Gulf Harbour," he said.