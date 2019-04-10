Napier Mayor Bill Dalton remains in a critical condition after suffering a life-threatening stroke on Tuesday night.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokesperson confirmed this morning that the mayor's condition had not changed.

Yesterday his family said in a statement issued by the Hawke's Bay DHB that they were by his side and expected to know more as time progressed.

"We are with him and we expect his condition to become clearer over the coming days.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and support at this very difficult time."

They asked for privacy.

Deputy Mayor Faye White will assume the role of acting mayor.

Councillor Tony Jeffery earlier said Napier would be getting behind Dalton in wishing him a quick recovery.

"Bill is very strong and I am sure he will make a full recovery, and we are just praying for that and I am sure the whole city is at the moment."