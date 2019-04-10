Two people have been injured, one critically, after a truck rolled in Tikitere early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the truck rolled on State Highway 30 near Okahu Lane and ambulance, police and fire services attended the crash at 2am.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Daniel Nicholson confirmed that fire crews attended the scene of a one-vehicle crash at 2.10am.

He said crews managed to extricate the trapped injured person by 2.50am.

A tow truck was called at 5am and the road was no longer blocked.

According to the St John Twitter page, two people were taken to Rotorua Hospital, one in a critical condition and one moderate.

More to come.

