New Zealanders shocked by the decision to scrap some Anzac Day events this year are threatening to take things into their own hands.

In Auckland alone, nearly 60 commemoration events have been cancelled with only 26 official events to run in the region on April 25.

However, people throughout the nation have already thrown their hand up to help run local community Anzac Day events, separate from the confirmed events.

Social media users have volunteered to bring along bluetooth speakers and play a recording of the bugle.

The decision to downsize the number of commemoration services was made over safety concerns and by police recommendation.

Auckland Council, Auckland District Returned Services Association (RSA) and Auckland Police have all agreed on the consolidated list of events.

There will be 10 dawn services held throughout Auckland and a further 16 civic services held later in the day.

Elsewhere, Christchurch's dawn service will go ahead as planned with extra security measures taking place around Cranmer Square.

Council Civic and International relations manager Matt Nichols said there will be a visible police presence at the service.

"We recognise the importance of Anzac Day to so many people, so we're working with police to put appropriate security measures in place to allow people to feel safe to come together and mark the day," Nichols said.

"If possible, people should not bring bags to the service to reduce potential delays when entering Cranmer Square."

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Defence Force said it will be supporting around 320 Anzac Day activities across the country on the day.

"The NZDF will be participating in the services and commemorations as it does every year. Security for these events is a matter for the police," a spokesman said.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said having a limited number of events would help ensure safety.

However, as of her statement yesterday, there were no specific threats toward any Anzac Day events.

"Consolidating events for this year's commemorations enables police to ensure that resources are deployed appropriately across services," she said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media today it was important for people to still turn out at events throughout the country.

Her hope is Kiwis would be able to still turn out and pay their respects as they have always done, despite the increased security threat level.

Confirmed Anzac Day services in Auckland:

Dawn services

• Wellsford

• Warkworth

• Browns Bay

• Waikumete Cemetery

• Waiheke Island

• Auckland Domain

• Pukekohe

• Howick

• Papakura

• Manukau Memorial Gardens

Civic services

• Warkworth

• Browns Bay

• Silverdale

• Waikumete Cemetery

• Onehunga

• Waiheke Island

• Point Chevalier

• Auckland Domain

• Ōrākei

• Great Barrier Island

• Mt Wellington

• Pukekohe

• Waiuku

• Howick

• Ōtāhuhu

• Papakura