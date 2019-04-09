This week in podcast 11, Leighton opines on Brexit and why remain is not an option - If Brexit fails, so does Britain.

On the Crusaders, he says there's every argument for the team to retain their name. The problem, if there is one, is with the misunderstanding by the do-gooders. Intentionally or otherwise.

And there are two separate guests on this podcast but with a common link.

Oliva Pierson, the author of Western Values Defended discusses why the civilisation we have inherited is the best.

And Stephen Franks, lawyer, ex-politician and member of the Free Speech Coalition, on the battle to preserve freedom of speech.

Both guests make an impressive contribution to the debate. Make sure you listen.

