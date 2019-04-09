Two crashes are causing mayhem for Auckland commuters heading into the city on the Southern Motorway.

The NZ Transport Agency said a crash about 6am was blocking the right lane of the Southern Motorway, State Highway 1, citybound just prior to the Te Irirangi Dr overbridge.

It had been cleared but motorists should expect delays and merge with care.

Meanwhile, another crash further south at about 6.15am briefly blocked the right lane citybound just after the Hill Rd on-ramp.

While the crash had been cleared, delays were expected.

A breakdown about 6.25am had also briefly blocked a lane on the Auckland Habour Bridge causing minor delays but this had quickly been cleared.