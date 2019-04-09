The head of Knox College says its students' association has abolished its "Knox Bike" and "Bike Lock" awards, as more women come forward alleging they were sexually assaulted at the University of Otago hall of residence.

College master the Very Rev Dr Graham Redding said yesterday the student executive had assured him the awards — and anything comparable — would no longer be given out at the Knox College Students' Club annual meeting.

The awards appeared in a list of alleged sexist traditions at the college, detailed in student magazine Critic Te Arohi last month, along with stories from residents about rape, assaults and harassment.

The magazine alleged the awards were given to the most promiscuous woman and the most promiscuous man.

When asked if Knox had issued any more communications to students, staff or parents after the articles appeared, Redding said Knox management spoke regularly to students about treating each other with care and respect.

"And, as we approach particular college events, reminders are issued about expected standards of behaviour, as outlined in the Residents' Handbook."