Vogue

's editor-in-chief says many other leaders could learn from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's moving, articulate and exceptionally direct words spoken after the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

In a rare interview with CNN, Anna Wintour praised Arden along with other inspiring women in politics Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. All three have featured in Vogue magazines, Ardern making her debut in February 2018.

"I think that she's an exceptionally direct, articulate person.

Advertisement

"And there is no sense that she's ever on message," Wintour told CNN.

The 69-year-old spoke of Ardern's response to the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 people and injured many more.

"She truly brought the country together in such a remarkable way that I haven't seen many other leaders achieve.

"And she was just so moving, and when she said, 'we are all one country', it was a message that a lot of other leaders could learn from."

Wintour also defended Vogue's political stance championing women politicians.

"I don't think it's a moment not to take a stand ... I believe, as I think those of us who work at Condé Nast believe, that you have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view.

"...After the defeat of Secretary Clinton in 2016 (in particular), we believe that women should have a leadership position and we intend to support them."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern 's movnig words after the Christchurch terror attacks have been praised by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

During the CNN interview, Wintour, who has led Vogue for 30 years, also spoke about the challenges facing the fashion industry such as its contribution to the climate crisis and the dilemma it faces over using fur.

She also addressed the reason she always wore sunglasses, saying they helped her avoid people knowing what she was thinking or when she was feeling a bit tired or sleepy.

"And maybe they've just become a crutch in part of who I am."