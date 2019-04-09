A speeding aircraft which dragged a long and mysterious contrail behind it this afternoon has dumbfounded South Auckland residents.

One woman spotted the vapour from Highbrook around 2.30pm and said the aircraft was travelling too fast to be an ordinary passenger aircraft.

"It had gone more or less straight upward and I started seeing the curve as shown in the video after another three minutes," she told the Herald.

"The video was taken from Highbrook Business Park on Lady Fisher Place and the plane had disappeared over horizon within five minutes of first noticing it."

The aircraft flew over the horizon within minutes. Photo / Supplied

Aircraft sometimes leave white trails, or contrails, behind them due to the humid exhaust from jet engines mixing within the atmosphere.

They are primarily composed of water in the form of ice crystals, spreading over the sky as aircraft fly to their destination.

Footage of the contrail shows the aircraft which caused it appeared to fly high into the air before curving off and heading into the distance.

The strange vapour trail has confused Auckland residents. Photo / Supplied

A man who contacted the Herald said the aircraft had twin engines on both wings and was heading eastwards as he looked at it from Riverhead.

Meanwhile, a reader spotted the aircraft from Cockle Bay, East Auckland and said the aircraft was flying south or southeast.

Another man said he pulled over his car at Waiuku after spotting the contrail and checked the flight radar app but was unable to find the mysterious source.

Elsewhere, the aircraft was spotted by another reader flying over Hamilton and was "clearly visible and not particularly high".

"I have seen them in Europe on numerous occasions but nothing this wide and low. The whole staff were looking at it out of the window."