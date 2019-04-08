There will be no Anzac Day commemorations at most West Auckland-based Returned Services Associations locations this year.

Helensville RSA president Les Coste said local events had been scrapped following fears over counter-actions to the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

"It is with regret that we have had to cancel the Helensville Anzac Day events for this year only," Coste said in a post to Facebook.

"All West Auckland RSAs have also cancelled their local events ... Due to government policy only selected sites are suitable.

Advertisement

"We are all disappointed that the event cannot go ahead this year and thank you to everyone for their understanding."

Council buses will be operating from Helensville to Glen Eden for an Anzac Day service, however, the exact details are yet to be confirmed.

Auckland City district commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus. Photo / File

The announcement from Coste follows recommendations from Auckland Police on Friday for fewer Anzac Day events to be held throughout the city.

Auckland City district commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said fewer events would make it easier for officers to ensure the safety of those attending.

She did not have any information to suggest there was a "specific risk" to the safety of the public, however.

"In the current environment, police are continuing to provide a visible presence nationwide for the safety and reassurance of the community," she said.

"We recognise the public will want to commemorate Anzac Day across the region and we are wanting them to do that in the safest way possible, which may mean some have to travel a little further to an event."

In his Facebook post, Coste said he and police had inspected potential locations for the service to be held but they did not meet safety requirements.

The national terror threat level was lifted to high following the Christchurch terrorist attacks on March 15 and have not been lowered since.

Afghanistan war veteran Simon Strombom. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Elsewhere, an Afghanistan war veteran copped severe backlash after announcing a plan to have a Muslim prayer at his local Anzac Day service.

Simon Strombom, the organiser of the Tatahi Bay service, planned to have a Muslim cleric say a prayer at the service but received a number of "frightening threats".

He believed the prayer was an opportunity to rise up and become an inclusive nation but due to safety concerns, the prayer was retracted.

"It's absolutely unbelievable," Strombom said.

"We can't guarantee certain speakers' safety with the amount of comments we've had coming in online which are clearly directed at Muslim hatred.

"After speaking with police and our Muslim community we have decided that including the prayer would be too risky so for security reasons we have decided to cancel the idea."