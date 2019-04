The mudflats at an Auckland beach were turned into an artist's canvas yesterday — but only for a few hours.

The Between Tides exhibition at Westmere Park Ave beach featured sculptures, installations, decorative shell patterns and performance art squeezed into a short four-hour window while the tide was out.

The community art event, which also features a guided walk in gumboots, is held every year at the beach.

Photo / Michael Craig

Photo / Michael Craig

Photo / Michael Craig