Last week was the darkest on New Zealand roads in 16 years, with 26 people killed.

Between March 29 and April 5 this year the road toll skyrocketed upwards as families across the country lost parents, siblings and children.

Grief touched every corner of the country as fatal crashes occured as far north as Topuni and as far south as Ashburton.

The last time more than 26 people died in a week was April 2003.

As of April 9, 112 people had already been killed on the roads this year - three short of the 115 killed in the same period last year. In 2018, 377 people were killed in crashes across the whole year.

These are their stories of the 26 people who died on our roads between March 29 and April 5 this year.

This graphic is being regularly updated. To add information to it, please contact us at newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz

FRIDAY, MARCH 29:

Unknown

A man aged in his 80s was killed after being struck by a car in Miramar, Wellington. The crash occurred on Broadway near Crawford Green about 8.10am.

Dwayne Maker

Dwayne Maker

Dwayne Maker, 37, died when two trucks collided on SH1, in Kinleith, South Waikato about 8.35am. The Taupō dad was said to have died "doing what he loved best". He leaves behind a partner and three young sons. To read more, click here.

Colin Stephenson

Colin Stephenson

Colin Stephenson, 59, died when his motorcycle collided with a car at Wairakei Terraces in the Taupō district about 2.15pm. The father-of-four was from Katikati. To read more, click here.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30:

Tadhg McColl

Tadhg McColl

McColl and William Wallace, two 18-year-old mates from South Taranaki, were both killed in a single-car crash at an intersection in Hawera. A death notice showed McColl left behind five siblings. He was a Alton Wrestling Club member and was described as a talented rugby player.

William Wallace

William Wallace

Wallace died alongside his mate Tadhg McColl after the single-car crash in Hawera. In his death notice Wallace, 18, was described as a dearly loved son and stepson, treasured brother to five siblings and cherished grandson. "Fly High Our Beautiful Boy," the notice read.

Janiah Fairburn

Janiah Fairburn

Janiah Fairburn, 20, and her daughter Azarliyah Hadfield, 2, died after a crash on SH1 in Topuni. Fairburn's fiancee and 14-month-old son were also seriously injured in the crash. Fairburn was described by family as having a "calming, loving personality" and was the second oldest of 11 siblings. Her sisters said she had a beautiful singing voice. To read more, click here.

Azarliyah Hadfield

Azarliyah Hadfield

Azarliyah died alongside her mother, Janiah Fairburn, in the Topuni crash. The two-year-old tot was survived by her brother and her father, the latter bears her name tattooed on his forearm. To read more, click here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31:

Douglas Cater

Motorcyclist Douglas Charles Cater, 64, died after he crashed at the intersection of Teapot Valley and Waimea West Rds in Brightwater, Nelson. His death was referred to the coroner.

MONDAY, APRIL 1:

Colin Redfearn

Colin Redfearn

Colin Redfearn, 50, died after his car left the road at an intersection near Auckland Airport shortly after 1.15am. Redfearn was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition but later died.

Peter Senior Rangikataua

Rangi Rangikataua, 26, (left) Michelle Morgan-Rangikataua, 15, Peter Senior Rangikataua, 44, Kahukura Morgan-Rangikataua, 12, and Aroha Morgan-Rangikatau, 14.

Rangikataua, 44, died in a crash that also claimed the lives of his nephew and three daughters. He was described as a "wonderful father" who loved his children. His son Isaac was the sole survivor of the crash.

Rangi Rangikataua

Rangikataua, 26, died in the crash that killed five members of the same whānau on Tirohanga Rd north of Taupō.

Michelle Morgan-Rangikataua

Michelle, 15, was one of three sisters killed in the Tirohanga Rd crash. The trio were said to be very close.



Aroha Morgan-Rangikataua

Aroha, 14, was killed alongside her two sisters in the Tirohanga Rd crash. The girls were said to be very close.

Kahukura Morgan-Rangikataua

Kahukura, 12, died alongside her two sisters in the Tirohanga Rd crash. The trio of girls were said to be very close.

Chante Harmer, Te Awanuiarangi and Wysdom Tapiata-Harmer

Chante Harmer

Chante Harmer, 30, died alongside two of her children in an Ashburton crash that tore her car in half. Harmer was described as a kind, caring and generous person who possessed the "biggest heart". She is survived by four children and her partner.

Two of her children, Te Awanuiarangi Shayelous-Jay Matenga Tapiata-Harmer, only 19 months old, and Wysdom Amara Francis Tony Jane Tapiata-Harmer, just eight months old, also died after the crash at the Mitcham and Hepburns Rds intersection.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2:

Manepo Tapsell-Wafer

Manepo Tapsell-Wafer

Maketū-born Manepo Tapsell-Wafer, 21, died instantly when his car and a van collided on the Te Puke Highway about 5.40pm. The van driver, a man in his 40s, was hospitalised with moderate injuries. Tapsell-Wafer's cousin Jade Lewis said he was ambitious and wanted to stamp his mark on the world. "But Manepo loved nothing better than socialising and chilling out with his friends and his family..." To read more, click here.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3:

Unknown

Unknown, died following a single-vehicle crash on Bainesse Rd, in Rangiotu, near Palmerston North about 8.10pm.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4:

Quentin Te Rure

Quentin Te Rure

Napier's Quentin Robert Te Rure, 30, died after his car crashed into a bridge on State Highway 50 north of Tikokino in the Hastings area. According to his obituary, he was laid to rest on April 9 to be with his mum at Western Hills Cemetery. "You will be sadly missed and forever loved," the notice read.

Macauley Arnott

Macauley Arnott

Macauley, 13, fondly known as Mac, died after a crash that also claimed the life of his best mate's dad. The crash occurred near the intersection of State Highway 2 and Mara St, in Mangatainoka. Mac would have turned 14 on April 12. To read more, click here.

Kevin Hanks

Kevin Hanks

Hanks was about to celebrate his 41st birthday on April 15. He was American but had made New Zealand his home. Together with wife Robyn and their four children, he lived in Woodville where Hanks was chairperson for the Woodville School Board of Trustees. To read more, click here.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5:

Ezekiel Loua

Ezekiel Loua

Ezekiel Loua, 12, died alongside his uncle Fulumoa Daly when a truck and car collided in Christchurch city. Ezekiel's mother said he was a really intelligent boy who got along with everyone. His hobbies included rugby, PlayStation, and dancing. He had just moved to Auckland and was "really fitting in well" as a new Year 8 student at Otahuhu Intermediate. To read more, click here.

Fulumoa Daly

Fulumoa Daly

Daly, 35, died in the same crash that killed his young nephew, Ezekiel Loua. To read more, click here.

Blair Phelps

Blair Phelps died following a crash between a car and a motorbike on Cambridge Rd, in Rotoorangi, around 7am. The 42-year-old was from Mamaku.

Ann Rigg

Ann Rigg

Rigg died after a crash involving a car on SH6 in Nelson at 10am. Rigg was a hugely determined cyclist who inspired many others. Her devastated family and local community would be paying tribute to her memory with a service on April 11 that would conclude a last lap bell. To read more, click here.