Police are searching for an elderly Omokoroa man with Alzheimers, after he wandered off from family tonight.

Kevin Lipinsky left a Harbour View Rd address at 6.30pm tonight and has not returned.

Police said in a statement Lipinsky has severe Alzheimers and can be non-responsive when approached.

He was reportedly wearing blue shorts and a navy jersey when last seen.

Police are asking Omokoroa residents to check their sections, including any sheds and boats, in case Lipinsky may have sought shelter from the weather.

If members of the public suspect they have seen Lipinsky in the last few hours, or have any information which could help, police are urging they call 111 or 07 577 4300 immediately.