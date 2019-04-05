Aucklanders heading south this evening should expect delays after a truck jack-knifed on the Bombay Hills.

NZ Transport Agency said the incident happened just before the Razorback Rd off-ramp, and motorists are advised to pass the incident with care and be prepared for delays.

The Southern Motorway is reported to be heavy in patches from the City to Takanini southbound, and between Mt Wellington and Symonds St citybound.

FINAL UPDATE 5.15PM

The crash has been cleared, expect delays as congestion eases in the area. ^MF https://t.co/2UDsiVIHlG — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 5, 2019

An earlier crash on the Northern Motorway is also causing delays.

The crash just before the Northcote Road off-ramp is now clear of lanes but NZTA said to expect delays as congestion eases.

Traffic is reportedly heavy at Greville Rd and approaching the Harbour bridge, as well as heavy between Wellington St and Upper Harbour Highway, and again from Oteha Valley to Redvale northbound.

The Southwestern Motorway is currently heavy northbound from George Bolt Memorial Dr to Neilson St, and southbound at Massey Rd, and again heading to the Southern link from Puhinui Rd.

The Northwestern motorway is heavy westbound between Great North Rd and Te Atatu Rd, and citybound there is a queue for the Northern link.