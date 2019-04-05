One person is critical and seven others injured after a serious crash on State Highway 30, Rotoma this afternoon and police are seeking witnesses.

Emergency services had responded to two-vehicle crash on SH30 100m east of the Braemar Rd intersection.

A St John spokeswoman said eight people were injured. One person was critical, three were in moderate condition and four people had minor injuries.

She said a helicopter was being sent to the scene and four ambulances were there.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two people were trapped but had now been removed.

Police were called to the scene at 2.15pm. Two fire trucks were also in attendance.

The road was closed and could be for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

Diversions were in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Members of the public with information on the crash are urged to contact the Whakatāne Police Station on 07 308 5255.