A man has been charged following an altercation in Glen Eden on Wednesday, where a school was put in lockdown.

Inspector Stefan Sagar said police have a charged a 26-year-old man after conducting a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The man has been charged in relation to wilful damage and presenting a firearm.

Police are not seeking anyone further in relation to this incident, Sagar said.

Advertisement

Armed police at the scene of a stand-off with a man locked in a house in Glen Eden, West Auckland. Photo/ Doug Sherring

The man is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

On Wednesday it was reported that armed police were in West Auckland responding to reports of gunfire.

Both a primary school and early childcare centre in Glen Eden were put into lockdown due to the incident.

Police responded to reports of a shot possibly being fired in the Glen Eden area after 10am.

The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed to the area as a precaution.

Cordons were put in place on a section of West Coast Rd near Glendale Rd.