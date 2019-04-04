Residents living near the scene of a double-fatal crash in Christchurch say they have been concerned about the speeds cars travel through the intersection.

Two people - one of them 12 - died and a further three people were seriously injured in the crash early this morning at the intersection of Russley and Yaldhurst Rds.

It is understood two of the three seriously hurt are children.

A man living near the intersection said he had long been concerned about the intersection, which has traffic lights but also two give way signs.

Heading east off Yaldhurst Rd the speed drops from 80km/h to 60km/h, and the left turn onto Russley Rd has a give way sign. Heading south on Russley Rd the left turn onto Yaldhurst Rd is also a give way sign.

"Cars come flying around those corners, and they don't slow down for the give way signs. Some people go quickly through the lights as well, especially at night.

"There have been many big crashes there before, we are often worried about that corner."

One time a car ended up crashing through their fence, he said.

Another neighbour said she woke up to a "big metal bang".

"It was very, very loud. By the time I got to the window the ambulance and police were there, they were there in minutes. It is terrible what happened."

The intersection of Yaldhurst and Russley Rds has concerned residents for many years.

She said she was also concerned about the safety of the intersection.

"People come flying around the give way corners, and try and race the arrows."

Police and St John ambulance were called to the scene shortly after 12.20am, after a truck and a car rolled at the scene.

The road has been closed overnight, but is expected to open shortly.

The serious crash unit is in attendance.

A person riding a bike has also died this morning after a crash with a car in Nelson - the fourth road death today in less than 11 hours.

The fatal crash took place at State Highway 6, Wakapuaka Rd, at 10am this morning.

The latest crash continues a horror period on the roads - bringing the total killed in one week to 26.

About 7am today one person died in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Te Awamutu.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a serious crash in Mangatainoka, in the Tararua District, on Thursday night.

Three patients were being treated earlier - one in a critical condition, one with serious injuries, and one with moderate injuries.