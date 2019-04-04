A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said the man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Old North Rd, between Grants Rd and Andrew St in Timaru, about 4.40am.

The vehicle that hit the man did not stop after the incident but was likely to have frontal damage, he said.

The victim is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Advertisement

Police were conducting a scene examination and Old North Rd remained closed between Grants Rd and Andrew St, Quested said.

He said police would like to speak to the driver of a grey vehicle in the area at the time and would also like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Old North Rd at that time this morning.

Anyone with information can phone Sergeant Kevin McErlain on 021 1912 286 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.