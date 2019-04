A rahui on collecting seafood has been placed around the Porangahau coastline after the death of a 22-year-old in the water in the area.

A police spokesperson said the man was found dead on Tuesday morning after a search for a missing person was started at 8.55pm on Monday evening.

The death is being referred to the coroner.

The rahui is being imposed by the Ngati Kere Rohe Trust and is from Te Pairahi to Pari o mahu . Seafood gathering is prohibited for three weeks.