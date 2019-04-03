Police mismanagement of arms control is arguably to blame for the mass killings that took the lives of 50 people in Christchurch, MPs considering the ban have been told.

The finance and expenditure committee is hearing oral submissions on the Government's gun law reform bill, which would ban military-style semi-automatics (MSSAs) and assault rifles and related components, with some strict exemptions.

Joe Green, chair of Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa NZ, told the committee this morning that police mismanagement of arms control, due in part to having resources being stretched too thin, was "arguably" responsible for the terror attacks.

He cited police documents that he said showed they had put fewer and fewer resources into firearms control, including the year that the accused gunman bought his weapons.

Under questioning Green, who supported the bill, said police suffered from systemic issues that led to those on the front lines "having to do more with less".

National MP Judith Collins said: "Are you seriously telling this committee that the police are the cause of a mass killer going out and killing 50 people?"

Green responded: "I'm not saying the cause, I would use the word contributing factor, the systemic management of arms control and the failure in that are a contributing factor."

When pressed that he said that police were "arguably" the cause in his written submission, Green said he stood by his submission.

Green said he was a police manager for firearms control shortly after the 1996 Thorp Inquiry came out, and he constantly needed to remind management of the need to be vigilant about firearms safety.

He questioned whether banning certain firearms would make society safer, though he conceded that due to the "crest of the wave of emotion ... we all feel the need to do something".

He noted that the Thorp Inquiry said that banning MSSAs and assault rifles would not necessarily prevent further mass shootings, but should reduce their frequency and consequences.

He said that the tough sentences in the bill - possession of an MSSA could lead to up to five years' jail - could make an offender think that a shootout with police was "worthwhile", adding that he was not suggesting that offenders thought that way.

Green argued for a two- or three-week public consultation process, instead of the 48 hours that the committee has to receive submission.

Ban MSSAs: Fish & Game

Fish & Game chief executive Martin Taylor told the committee he supported the bill, and that MSSAs should be banned.

"MSSAs have no place in NZ and never should have been allowed in the first place."

Taylor questioned whether an amnesty until the end of September would be long enough; Cabinet papers released last night showed that Cabinet did consider an amnesty until the end of December this year.

Taylor said some sporting semi-automatic shotguns with capacity for six or seven rounds would be banned in the bill, and said a two-year amnesty would allow hunters to use these guns for the 2019 and 2020 season.

He added that a permanent change to these guns to a five-round capacity would only cost about $200, and should be paid for by the Government as a much cheaper alternative to buying them back.

There were up to 15,000 such semi-automatic shotguns, and this move would save the Government up to $30 million.

Hunting & Fishing chief executive Darren Jacobs also noted sporting semi-automatic shotguns for sporting purposes, and suggested permitting a seven-round cartridge.

He said he supported the bill, but warned that a blanket ban would impact hunters.

Jacobs said a five-cartridge limit for semi-automatic shotguns was suitable for hunting, but not practical for a buyback scheme, as hunters would hand in their seven-capacity shotguns and then buy a five-capacity one.

"We don't see any major shift in public safety by going to seven."

Aramoana cop: We need a national firearms register

Ex-cop Tim Ashton, who shot Aramoana killer David Gray, said the bill was a good step but there needed to be a national firearms register.

"The same weapons used by David Gray are still for sale ... They are in the hands of the criminal community, and we don't know how many."

"We have a duty to make New Zealand safer. These weapons have no place in our society."

Airsoft NZ spokesman Ben Allen said the bill might unintentionally capture parts that make up airsoft and paintball guns, which he said fire 6mm plastic balls and cannot be modified.

The committee welcomed Allen's submission and assured him the bill would be cleaned up.

Competitive shooter and campaigner for tougher sentencing of firearm offenders Mike Loder told the committee the bill was "rushed and ill-thought".

"Bad laws make things worse, they can drive firearms underground and make the nation less safe."

He said police should not manage the Arms Act and listed a number of allegations that he said showed police incompetence, such as losing "25,000 shooters down the back of the couch".

He added that police negligence had contributed to allowing Australians with gun convictions into New Zealand, who then acquired firearms licences.

"When we talk about gun control, criminal always have access to firearms. Whether or not they use them is up to us."

Committee members questioned Loder's reasonableness, noting inflammatory statements on his blog and that he has called politicians and gun safety advocates "tyrants" and "scumbags", and had tried to link firearms control with Nazi Germany.

Loder said he was not a conspiracy theorist, and disarming the Jewish people in Germany had contributed to the rise of the Nazis.

Collins asked Loder: "Do you consider you are a fit and proper person to hold a firearms licence?"

Loder said he was as harming a person had never occurred to him.

After his submission, Collins said: "That gives us a little perspective, I think."

Submissions will continue to be heard all day.