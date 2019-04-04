The man who died after an accident at Pukepine Sawmills was a "top bloke" and would "give you the shirt off his back", a friend and co-worker says.

Darel Barton, 49, died in Tauranga Hospital on March 28 from the injuries he received during a workplace accident at the sawmills in Te Puke earlier that day.

Pukepine engineer Christopher Priestley, who worked with Barton for about a year-and-a-half, said Barton was "a top bloke".

"He was a very caring person and the sort of person who would give you the shirt off his back. He would help anyone without hesitation."

"Darel was a very well-liked and highly respected staff member. He had a great sense of humour and was really funny. He was a very popular person with all work colleagues."

Priestley said Barton was also a keen fisherman and he loved anything to do with fishing. He knew all the best spots to take people.

But first and foremost Barton was a family-orientated person, he said.

"Darel was an awesome dad, loving husband and great family man who was devoted to his two children. He loved nothing better than spending time with his son and daughter."

Barton was a kiln supervisor at the sawmill.

Priestley said he first began working with Barton when he started his engineering apprenticeship at the sawmill and the two men soon began firm friends.

After Barton's sudden death "everyone was really upset and devastated" and struggled to know what to do, so Priestly launched a Givealittle page to help Barton's "loving family".

"I wanted to show them what Darel really meant to us, and to show them he was far more than just a work colleague he was a great friend who will be really missed," he said.

Pukepine general manager Jeff Tanner described Barton "as a friend and valued employee".

"Our thoughts are right now first and foremost with the family and words cannot express our deepest sympathy for their loss," he said.

WorkSafe confirmed the accident was being investigated but would not comment further and Tanner also said the company had launched its own internal investigation.

A funeral service for Barton will be held at The Orchard Church in Te Puke today. April 5