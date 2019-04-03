Three Kiwi journalists have been detained overnight in a Fiji jail while working on a story about a controversial resort development.

The trio, who work for news website Newsroom, were taken into custody in Suva last night after attempting to interview a resort developer accused of the "environmental desecration" of a Mamanucas island.

Newsroom reported this morning that its co-editor Mark Jennings, investigations editor Melanie Reid and cameraman Hayden Aull are being held at Totogo police station having been accused of criminal trespass by the developer Freesoul Real Estate.

It further reported that they have not been charged but were likely to undergo police interviews this morning.

Reid said the arrest was "ridiculous".

"We walked into the Freesoul office in Suva with a camera and asked why they had been operating at Malolo with no permits," she told Newsroom.

"We asked to talk to Freesoul director Dickson Peng. We were told to leave and we did.

"This is trumped up and ridiculous.

"I've worked all over the world and never been taken into custody for asking questions in a public office - questions, I might add, that desperately needed to be asked."

Reid was named reporter of the year at last year's Voyager Media Awards.

Her career includes 25 years at TV3.

Jennings is a former head of news at TV3.