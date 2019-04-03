A man is facing two charges after allegedly shooting and killing a neighbour's dog yesterday in Hairini, Tauranga.

The incident sparked an armed offenders callout yesterday to Waimapu Pa Rd at 6.05pm, following a report of threats being made between parties known to each other.

A dog, owned by the victim, had allegedly been shot and killed by the offender in an incident prior to police being called.

A 68-year-old man has been charged with threatening to kill and unlicensed possession of a firearm.

Advertisement

The man was arrested without incident.