The Armed offenders squad has descended on a New Plymouth property and arrested a 21-year-old in relation to a firearms incident in Westown.

Police began the operation about 1.20pm on Tavistock St.

The arrested man will appear in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

On March 30, a man, aged 20, arrived at Taranaki Base Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On Monday, New Plymouth police publicly appealed for help finding Anthony Joel Heke, 21, who had a warrant to arrest.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

West Auckland cordon lifted after armed police standoff

3 Apr, 2019 1:51pm
3 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

What kind of world have I brought my children into?

22 Mar, 2019 7:00am
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Man arrested after gun stand-off in Palmerston North

31 Mar, 2019 9:25pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

West Auckland school lockdown sparked by person with BB gun

26 Mar, 2019 2:19pm
Quick Read