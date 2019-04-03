The Armed offenders squad has descended on a New Plymouth property and arrested a 21-year-old in relation to a firearms incident in Westown.

Police began the operation about 1.20pm on Tavistock St.

The arrested man will appear in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

On March 30, a man, aged 20, arrived at Taranaki Base Hospital with a gunshot wound.

On Monday, New Plymouth police publicly appealed for help finding Anthony Joel Heke, 21, who had a warrant to arrest.