The Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition have found common ground in the condemning of an Australian Senator who was labelled a "moron" by Winston Peters.

Yesterday, Peters – who was Acting Prime Minister at the time – was highly critical of Senator Fraser Anning.

"I could call him a four-flushing, dingoistic moron, but you already know that in Australia," Peters told Sky News.

Anning responded to Peters' comments by calling them "defamatory".

Advertisement

Asked if she agreed with Peters' comments, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "The Deputy Prime Minister has language that is very unique to him."

But in terms of the sentiment of his statements – "I would find it hard to disagree".

She did, however, say Anning's comments were appalling.

"Particularly in the circumstances in which New Zealand found itself – I thought the statements were atrocious and the person who said them, likewise."

After the terror attacks in Christchurch on March 15, Anning made a series of comments about Muslims and immigration that were slammed for being Islamophobic.

Ardern and Peters were not the only ones to criticise Anning.

National Leader Simon Bridges said: "As much as I hate to agree with Winston Peters, I think he has got that one right."

Bridges said he thought Anning was a moron.

"This is a guy who has said the most ridiculous, awful things ... you could use any adjective you want on him; he's a moron."

Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson was also critical.

"I agree that what he says, and his entire attitude, is completely moronic."

Meanwhile, the controversial "Respecting New Zealand Values Bill" drawn up by NZ First's Clayton Mitchell on behalf of the party's Tauranga members, looks to have been put on ice.

The bill wanted to make migrants and refugees will have to respect New Zealand values and if they didn't – they would be shipped "back to where they came from".

The Bill – which hit headlines in September last year – had the backing of Peters.

Asked if the bill had been assessed by the NZ First caucus, Peters today said he would "need to check the caucus diary".

At the time the bill was in the media, Senior NZ First MP Tracey Martin said a citizenship test might be more appropriate.

Asked about this idea, Peters said: "I think coming to New Zealand was a privilege and the first thing I would expect people to do, as we do when we go offshore, is to respect the local culture, the local laws and, dare I say it, the Government of that country."

He said there was "nothing radical about that".