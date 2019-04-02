Armed police are in West Auckland responding to reports of gunfire and a primary school is in lockdown.

Glen Eden Primary School, in Glenview Road, has told parents it is in lockdown.

Police are responding to reports of a shot possibly being fired in the Glen Eden area after 10am.

Police say the Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed to the area as a precaution.

Cordons have been put in place on a section of West Coast Road near Glendale Road.

Police have closed roads in Glen Eden and a local primary school is in lockdown. Photo / supplied

Locals are reporting a heavy police presence in the area and that roads are closed.

Armed police have been deployed in Glen Eden. Photo / supplied

Schools have been on high alert after the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Last week three Auckland schools around Avondale were put in lockdown after of sightings of a man with a firearm.

It later emerged the weapon was only a BB gun.