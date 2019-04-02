Armed police are in West Auckland responding to reports of gunfire and a primary school is in lockdown.
Glen Eden Primary School, in Glenview Road, has told parents it is in lockdown.
Police are responding to reports of a shot possibly being fired in the Glen Eden area after 10am.
Police say the Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed to the area as a precaution.
Cordons have been put in place on a section of West Coast Road near Glendale Road.
Locals are reporting a heavy police presence in the area and that roads are closed.
Schools have been on high alert after the Christchurch mosque shootings.
Last week three Auckland schools around Avondale were put in lockdown after of sightings of a man with a firearm.
It later emerged the weapon was only a BB gun.