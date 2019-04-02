A BMW car has been badly damaged after a police pursuit at Kāpiti, north of Wellington.

Witnesses say they've seen multiple police cars and road spikes laid off exits to the Kāpiti expressway. The northbound offramp is currently closed.

A silver BMW car stopped in Poplar Ave has suffered extensive damage and was being driven on its rims. It appeared the car had been driven over road spikes near Paekakariki.

Witnesses said they saw armed police officers and four police cars had pursued a driver fleeing along the expressway.

Jan McKenzie-Laurence said on Facebook that the pursued driver had crashed the BMW at the Poplar Ave roundabout, got out of his car and physically hauled her friend out of her Honda CRV while she was stopped at the give way, then sped off in it.

She said her friend was shaken but unharmed.

The carjacked Honda CRV was found crashed into a fence in Rimu Rd.

A witness said he saw several police cars travelling at high speed, pursuing a vehicle north along the Kāpiti Expressway.

The pursuit has come to end just north of the Peka Peka on-ramp.

The vehicle at the centre of the pursuit, an SUV, had been wedged between two cars against the wire median barrier.

The vehicle has chalk or some sort of writing on the windscreen as if just newly arrived or from an auction house, the witness said.

A Rutherford & Bond Toyota Kāpiti spokesperson confirmed a vehicle had been taken from their yard in Ihakara St, around the corner from Rimu Rd where the Honda CRV was found crashed into a fence.

The damaged SUV, wedged against a wire median barrier. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Raumati Beach school principal Mike Farrelly said he saw about six police cars pursuing another driver past his school this morning.

"The speeds were pretty excessive and they put a real fright into the kids on road patrol as well."

Farrelly said the children on road patrol duty were feeling a little uneasy but they talked through what happened and are now feeling okay and back in class now.

He said it was fortunate no accident happened.

"Usually at that time in the morning... there are a lot of kids going across that crossing."

The scene at the Kāpiti Expressway. Photo / David Haxton

NZTA say due to a police incident, there are currently significant northbound delays at the end of the expressway in Peka Peka.