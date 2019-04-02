One person has died and another taken to hospital after a two-car crash on Te Puke Highway this evening.

A policeman on the scene confirmed a van crossed the center line which instantly killed the driver of the other car.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police were alerted to the crash at 5.40pm on Te Puke Highway about 700m from the Affco Rangiuru entrance.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was backing up to the Paengaroa roundabout and motorists were being asked to turn around.

The road is closed and diversions will be in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Fire, ambulance and police services are all at the scene.

One of the first on the scene said he saw a cloud of smoke and initially thought it was someone doing burnouts.

Police are responding to a crash on Te Puke highway. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

He said it was not until he came closer he realised it was a crash.

Two cars appeared to be involved in the crash crash, one was flipped on its side.

There was no traffic management yet but a kiwi fruit truck was blocking the road for traffic.

He said the sun-strike made it difficult to see what was happening at the time.