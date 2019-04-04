The police are trying to find an alleged tip-jar thief said to have targeted cafes in Devonport on Auckland's North Shore.

The Living Room, and Bronwyn Williams, of Devo cafe, have posted on social media about losing the counter-top tip jars, full of cash - both coins and notes - donated by happy customers.

Williams said her cafe's tip jar contained about $50, money that would have been spent on "the staff wine fund which is fairly essential".

A CCTV image of the alleged thief wearing a distinctive red top was also posted.

Living Room manager Katja Hartmann told the Herald that the man she later recognised from the Facebook post was in her cafe on Friday at 8am.

Their tip jar, containing about $100, was also stolen that day and she believed it could have been him. While at the cafe he bought $7 of food - a raw vegan treat - and he seemed like a nice man.

Hartmann and the other staff use the tips for after-work drinks at a local bar.

"Devonport is such a safe place. When something like this happens, it's shocking ... it feels dirty; it's just not nice," said Hartmann.

A spokeswoman for Devo said, "While we are disappointed in the actions of the individual, we are very grateful for the outpouring of support from our community that has come as a result of this and we are glad that no one was hurt in either of the incidents."

The police said they had received a number of reports of theft in the Devonport area around March 29.

"Police inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information on the man's identity or whereabouts can contact Detective Sergeant Nick Poland on (09) 477 5000 or email NPW218@police.govt.nz."

It's not the first time police have had to deal with an alleged thief tempted by a pot of cash sitting unattended in front of their nose at a cafe.

Staff of a Rotorua cafe were said to be gutted after the theft of $200 in tips in 2016.

And in 2017 a Blockhouse Bay cafe was hit.