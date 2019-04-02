Police are investigating after a woman was taken to Manukau Superclinic this afternoon in a critical condition.

Police were called to the superclinic on Great South Rd just after 3pm.

A Police media spokesperson said Police were making inquiries into the incident.



"We can however say that we are speaking to a number of people in relation to this matter and are not actively seeking anyone else at this time."

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance transferred a patient from the Great South Rd cilnic to hospital, which was standard procedure.

A Counties Manukau DHB spokesperson said it was their understanding the incident occurred on Browns Rd.

The patient was then taken to the Manukau Super Clinic before being transferred to Middlemore Hospital.