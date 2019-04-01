The woman who died with two of her youngest children in a horror Ashburton crash was a "person who had the biggest heart".

Police have named the three deceased in yesterday's crash as 30-year-old Chante Alissa Harmer, 19-month-old Te Awanuiarangi Shayelous-Jay Matenga Tapiata-Harmer and eight-month-old Wysdom Amara Francis Tony Jane Tapiata-Harmer.

The trio died in a collision at the intersection of Mitcham Rd and Hepburns Rd in Ashburton yesterday. A fourth person, a teenager, also suffered critical injuries in the crash.

The family was travelling in a green Holden Astra, heading north along Hepburns Rd, which is controlled by give way signs. Their vehicle was torn in half in the collision.

Chante Harmer and her two children were travelling in this vehicle, which was torn in half in the crash. Photo / Ashburton Guardian

The second vehicle, a white Ford Ranger, was heading west along Mitcham Rd.

The Ranger driver suffered minor injuries.

Chante Harmer and two of her six children were killed in a motor vehicle accident in Ashburton yesterday. Photo / supplied

Nine people died in the space of nine hours yesterday morning.

The children killed in the crash were Chante's youngest, according to a relative. Chante and her partner have four other children.

Chante's cousin Ashleigh Harmer have set up a Givealittle page for funeral costs and said her relative was "she was kind, caring and generous with the little that she had."

"She is and will always be known as a person who had the biggest heart," Ashleigh wrote.

"She was a strong person who had experienced and overcome a lot of adversity but above all Chante cherished and loved her children. The relocation to Ashburton for Chante and her whanau was supposed to provide them with an opportunity to improve their lives instead the move orchestrated events that has inevitably left her whanau broken and their changed lives forever," Ashleigh said.

It is the second tragedy for the family, who lost a son in 2006 to cot death.

"Chante and her babies will be brought back to Hawkes Bay from Christchurch. Any funds donated will be utilised to alleviate some of the associated transportation and funeral costs and any remaining money will be used to support the needs of her four remaining children," Ashleigh wrote.