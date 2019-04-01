One of the occupants of a car which rolled and ended up on its roof in a paddock in the Tauhara Forest Taupō district was trapped by their hands inside the damaged vehicle.

A police communication spokeswoman said the car rolled about 12.30am in Broadlands Rd about one to two kilometres north of the Taupō Race Track.

A NZ Fire and Emergency spokesman said the attending fire crew used airbags to lift the car off the trapped occupant to free their hands from the wreckage.

The two occupants of the car which rolled in the Tauhara Forest Taupō district were both taken to hospital after they received minor to moderate injuries.

A police communication spokeswoman earlier said one person, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to Taupō Hospital and the other was taken to Rotorua Hospital after they received moderate hand injuries.

No more information about the crash was available at this time.

