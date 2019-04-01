Residents in the Hampton Downs landfill area affected by Sunday morning's fire can re-connect downpipes.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to the landfill about 10am after reports of a fire in the general waste section of the dump.

At its peak, three helicopters, four fire appliances and six tankers were involved in containing the fire and then extinguishing it.

Fire crews are expected to head back to the scene today to check it has been completely extinguished but officials have now given residents in the Pukekawa area the all clear to reconnect their downpipes after telling those 10km downwind of the blaze to keep their doors and windows closed.

The smoke could have been toxic due to the range of household products on fire.

Rural residents in the area who used roof water were asked to stop collecting it immediately and clean their roof before collecting water again.

However, due to yesterday's heavy rain, fire and emergency said people who had disconnected their downpipes could reconnect them as the rain would have flushed any unwanted material away.

Fire and emergency urged any residents who spotted smoke to ring 111 if they had any concerns.

One local resident, who wanted to be known as Fiona, described the smoke as "acrid" and was worried about the effect on not only her own health but also the many animals she had at her property.

"It's horrid, have lost sense of smell as it is so acrid."

She said the smoke seemed more dense on Monday than what it was on Sunday.